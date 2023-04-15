Rain and storms will work in tonight

Good Saturday evening! We will be tracking a line of showers and storms working into the WLFI viewing area mainly after 11 PM this evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe however, the severity should decrease after midnight. We still cannot rule out some strong/severe gusts and isolated hail.
Highs for Sunday will be just after midnight tonight. Temperatures will be expected to fall for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures will likely be in the mid 50s then fall into the 40s by the evening hours. Areas of scattered rain will be likely throughout the day. Winds will be gusting upwards to 25-35 mph at times.
Sunday night and into Monday morning, as temperatures drop we could see some flurries and graupel mixing in the rain. No accumulation will be likely since ground temperatures are well above freezing. Some minor accumulation may occur on elevated surfaces but impacts to roadways will be very unlikely.
Monday will be cool and cloudy day with decreasing clouds by the late afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s.