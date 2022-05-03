Rain and storms this morning then isolated storm chances this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to an active radar this morning.
Prepare for a wet and possibly stormy at times. No severe weather is likely this morning.
As we get toward the later morning hours, things will begin to quiet down. If we receive more sunshine later in the afternoon, this will help drive more thunderstorms during the afternoon. As of this morning, little to no severe threat will be possible but if we destabilize more, strong winds and isolated hail may not be out of the question.
Regardless, we will begin to clear out as the main cold front moves eastward this afternoon/evening.
Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with winds out of south this morning 10-20 mph and then turning more northwesterly by this evening.
Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s to the north.
More rain and storms likely for Thursday afternoon and into Friday.