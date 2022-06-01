Rain and storms likely this morning then more rain tonight

Good Wednesday morning! A cold front will be moving into the WLFI viewing area this morning. This will give way for a few showers and thunderstorms from about 7 AM to 10 AM this morning.
Some of these individual storms may have gusty 30-50 mph winds, small hail, and lightning. A strong/severe storm or two cannot be ruled out.
To look at the latest radar readings, take a look at our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s today as the cold front slowly moves into the area. Our wind will change from South this morning to north by this afternoon and evening 10-15 mph.
New forecast soundings this morning show a few showers/storms may develop across our central and southern areas around 1-3 PM but then quickly move east leaving us mostly to partly cloudy with some sun by after 5 PM.
A round of light to moderate showers will be likely after 4 AM Thursday up until Noon. Then we will turn partly sunny then mostly sunny by the end of the afternoon.
For a further more in depth look at the forecast, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.