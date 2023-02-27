Rain and storms for your Monday morning

Good Monday morning! Rain and storms are on the radar this morning. To take a look at the radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
By 9-11 AM, a more solid line of storms will begin to work into our western counties. This could bring damaging winds, hail, and an isolated, weak tornado threat.
By Lunchtime, the severe threat should end with the storms working to the east of the viewing area. This is when the cold front will move through giving way to falling temperatures by this afternoon and evening.
Scattered and isolated rain chances will likely be behind the cold front until 5 PM. Then drier air will begin to work in but we will stay mostly cloudy and breezy the rest of the evening.
By Tuesday morning, lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon giving way to more sunshine by 3-5 PM. Winds will be gusty in the morning, up to 30-40 out of the WNW. Then by the afternoon, the wind will begin to calm down. Highs for the day will be in the upper 40s to mid to lower 50s.
