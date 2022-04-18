Rain and snow showers this morning with cool temperatures today

Good Monday morning! All of the WLFI viewing area is experiencing some minor snow and rainfall this morning. Accumulations will be limited to grassy/elevated surfaces and will melt quickly later this morning.
Lows are just near to above freezing but a very cold air mass overhead is supporting the frozen precipitation this morning.
Most of the precipitation will begin to taper off mid-morning. We may see some peaks of sunshine during this period until after noontime and then more clouds and possibly a few scattered showers may develop with some ice/graupel expected in the heavier cores.
Highs will only reach up into the mid to upper 40s with NNW winds gusting up to 30-35 mph this evening with a passage of a cold front.
Tuesday
A few isolated rain/snow chances may once again occur early Tuesday morning but most of the moisture will work out throughout the morning. A few passing showers may occur throughout the day on Tuesday with partly sunny conditions.
For more information about the work week forecast, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.