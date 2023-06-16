Pleasant and partly sunny for today with a warmer weekend ahead

Happy Friday! We are waking up with hazy/smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. Morning lows are cool, in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide. We’ll start with some clouds this morning but somewhat obscured by the mid-upper-level smoke.
This afternoon, more sunshine will be expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Saturday
Saturday will be a wonderful day! We’ll start off with fairly cool conditions. Morning lows will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a sunny and another hazy day with upper-level wildfire smoke. It will not be as thick as today, but it should still be present in our atmosphere. Highs will run into the mid to lower 80s.
