 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

Pleasant and partly sunny for today with a warmer weekend ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Friday! We are waking up with hazy/smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. Morning lows are cool, in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide. We’ll start with some clouds this morning but somewhat obscured by the mid-upper-level smoke. 

This afternoon, more sunshine will be expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Saturday

Saturday will be a wonderful day! We’ll start off with fairly cool conditions. Morning lows will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a sunny and another hazy day with upper-level wildfire smoke. It will not be as thick as today, but it should still be present in our atmosphere. Highs will run into the mid to lower 80s.

For a more in-depth look at the weekend outlook and the rest of the forecast, head over to the latest blog post on Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.