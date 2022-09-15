Patchy fog this morning with more sunshine this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! Areas of patchy to dense fog will be likely this morning. Weather stations are showing more dense fog across our northern counties this morning. The fog will dissipate and will give way to more sunshine later this morning and into the afternoon.
Today's highs will be back in the lower 80s with a calm south wind of 5-10 mph. A few fair weather clouds will develop in the afternoon.
For Friday, much of the same weather will be likely. We'll have a low chance of some patchy fog otherwise mostly clear skies will be likely Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Highs for the day will be in the mid to lower 80s with partly sunny conditions with south winds 5-10 mph.
Saturday will be another dry day however we are going to be increasing the temperatures even more. Look for morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Most of Sunday will be dry however we could see a few showers/storms Sunday night and into Monday morning. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to Sun-Mon for a more detailed look at that forecast.