Patchy fog this morning then turning mostly sunny with mild temperatures

Good Wednesday morning! Areas of patchy fog will be likely this morning otherwise we will see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Lows this morning are slightly cooler, in the lower 40s. We will climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs.
Thursday will be another nice and mild one. We'll have morning lows in the mid to upper 40s then warm up into the lower 70s for highs. Look for another sunny day tomorrow with slightly windier conditions with winds possibly gusting up to 20-25 mph out of the south.
Friday we will pick up a little bit more cloud cover and increase winds a bit through Saturday when our next best chance will occur in the afternoon hours.