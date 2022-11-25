Patchy fog and cloudy this morning with sunshine for the afternoon

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy conditions and some areas of patchy fog and drizzle. Clouds will clear out for the rest of the day with northwest winds 5-10 mph and sunshine by noon. Highs will only be in the lower 50s.
Saturday will be mostly dry with sunshine and frost in the morning with increasing clouds. We'll start off with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s. By the evening, mostly cloudy conditions will increase with rain working in from the south after midnight and lasting through Sunday.
Heavy rain will be likely especially around 3-5 AM Sunday morning then a few waves of rain will be in the forecast for the rest of the day. After Noon on Sunday, light rain to drizzle is expected with cloudy conditions and winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.