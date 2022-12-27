Patchy areas of freezing fog with a nice warm-up on the way

Good Tuesday morning! Our far northwestern counties are currently seeing clear skies which is allowing temperatures to dip down into the lower teens. These areas may experience a few slick spots on the roadways (Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, Benton).
Here in Greater Lafayette, clouds are holding strong but will decrease throughout the morning. This is currently giving us temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens. A few areas of patchy freezing fog may be possible which still could cause for some slick spots especially on untreated roadways.
We'll warm up today into the mid to upper 20s area-wide with partly cloudy conditions with some peaks of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up out of the SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon.
For Wednesday, we'll finally warm up above freezing with morning lows in the mid 20s and highs for the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 30-45 mph will be likely. Expect snow melting across the region for the next few days.
Thursday will be cloudier and still windy with areas of patchy drizzle by the evening. Then more widespread rain will be likely Friday through Sunday.