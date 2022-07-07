Partly sunny today with storms likely for Friday

Good Thursday morning! Rainfall will be hard to come by for today. We could see minor rain chances by this evening but only isolated. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s area-wide with more humid conditions.
Scattered showers and storms looks likely for Friday late morning and into the afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 80s due to increased cloud cover and rain chances.
The weekend outlook is shaping up to be a nice one! Look for sunshine with highs near normal (mid to lower 80s).