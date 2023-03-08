Partly sunny today with near average temperatures

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to
Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to
Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale.

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton.

Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while
several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week.
Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM EST Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Partly sunny today with near average temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! We are seeing temperatures in the mid to lower 30s area-wide with high to mid-level clouds. We will stay dry today with a stout east wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times. 

Highs for today will be back in the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine by this afternoon just like we saw yesterday. It'll continue to be breezy throughout the day. 

Thursday we will begin with some sun with lows in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds will be likely in the afternoon with highs still in the mid to upper 40s which is near normal for this time of year. Rain will begin to work in after 6 PM from the west.

As temperatures fall Thursday night, a rain/snow line will begin to set up across our northern counties. A changeover to some rain will happen by Friday midday then going to all snow late Friday. Accumulations appear light here in Greater Lafayette but somewhat heavier amounts (1" to 3") to the north of Lafayette. This will be highly dependent on temperatures and where the rain/snow line ultimately sets up. Storm Team 18 will keep you updated throughout the next few days!