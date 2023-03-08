Partly sunny today with near average temperatures

Good Wednesday morning! We are seeing temperatures in the mid to lower 30s area-wide with high to mid-level clouds. We will stay dry today with a stout east wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times.
Highs for today will be back in the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine by this afternoon just like we saw yesterday. It'll continue to be breezy throughout the day.
Thursday we will begin with some sun with lows in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds will be likely in the afternoon with highs still in the mid to upper 40s which is near normal for this time of year. Rain will begin to work in after 6 PM from the west.
As temperatures fall Thursday night, a rain/snow line will begin to set up across our northern counties. A changeover to some rain will happen by Friday midday then going to all snow late Friday. Accumulations appear light here in Greater Lafayette but somewhat heavier amounts (1" to 3") to the north of Lafayette. This will be highly dependent on temperatures and where the rain/snow line ultimately sets up. Storm Team 18 will keep you updated throughout the next few days!