Partly sunny today with a few spotty afternoon showers

Happy Friday! Area-wide, partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles have been noted on radar and satellite. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to upper 60s this morning. The rest of the day will give us partly sunny skies with just a few minor showers this afternoon. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out but most of the rain and storms will stay well east of the viewing area. Highs will be back into the mid to lower 80s this afternoon.
Saturday
Most of the day will be dry and sunny! We’ll begin with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s and some areas upper 50s. It won’t be overly humid but it’ll certainly be hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with light SW winds 5-10 mph.
Sunday (Potential for Severe Weather)
A few storms will be likely as it reaches the WLFI viewing area from the west Sunday morning.
For a more in-depth look at the weekend forecast and storm chances, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.