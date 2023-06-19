Partly sunny and warm for your Monday

Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a dry day with partly sunny skies with highs today back into the mid 80s. Winds will out of the ENE at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times.
An isolated shower/storm cannot be ruled out in our far southern counties (south of Lafayette) but coverage should be low and better rain chances south of Indianapolis will be likely.
Tuesday will be another morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. We’ll start partly cloudy but more sun will be likely by the end of the day. Highs will be warmer, in the mid to upper 80s with gusty east wind 20-30 mph.
Solid rain chances look unlikely for much of the work week. Friday may be our next best chance for some rainfall. Stay tuned to Storm Team 18 for the latest.