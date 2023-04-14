Partly sunny and warm for today with a wet end to the weekend

Happy Friday morning! We are seeing temperatures this morning back into the upper 40s to the south and mid 50s to the north of Greater Lafayette. Skies are mostly clear with just some high level clouds.
Throughout the day, we will see more mid to upper clouds develop but we will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s just like previous days. Winds will remain calm out of the south, 5-12 mph at times.
Saturday does appear to be a dry day. We'll start off warmer than previous days. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s and most of the day should be partly sunny and dry. Highs will be back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will monitor a line of storms that will start to weaken as it works into the WLFI viewing area very late Saturday night, mainly early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a wet and windy day. Gusts could exceed 25-35 mph at times as the cold front will move through late morning and into the early afternoon. Chances for storms and rain will be likely.
We turn cooler for Monday with lingering showers with a potential for some snow mixing in early Monday morning. No accumulation will be likely as ground temperatures are very well above freezing.