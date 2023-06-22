Partly sunny and not as hot for today

Good Thursday morning! After a few days in the 90s, we’ll see some relief today. This morning, temperatures are in the mid 60s once again with a bit more upper to mid-level clouds. This afternoon, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s and mid to lower 80s across the WLFI viewing area. More clouds across our eastern and southeastern counties will experience slightly cooler temperatures than those to the NW where sunshine will be more present. We can’t rule out just a very small/isolated shower this afternoon but most will remain dry.
Friday will feature much of the same weather. Morning lows will be back in the mid to lower 60s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Highs will remain in the mid to lower 80s where more sun will be present, especially in the western portions. A stray and spotty shower may be possible in the afternoon but, again, most will stay dry as the heavier rain/storms will be east of the viewing area.
Saturday will be hot, sunny, and dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Better rain/storm chances work in for Sunday morning.