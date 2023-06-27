Partly sunny and hazy for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! We are watching for some areas of patchy fog and haze for this morning. Lows are in the mid to lower 60s with some clear skies west of Lafayette. More clouds will be present in our northwestern counties throughout the day. Winds will be out of the NW 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Hazy and smoky skies will be evident all day as wildfire smoke from Canada will work in. We’ll have mostly to partly cloudy skies this morning and into the early afternoon. More sunshine will be likely later today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 where sunshine will be more present to the southwest.
Wednesday will be a partly to mostly sunny day. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will reach up to the mid to lower 80s. A few minor sprinkles cannot be ruled out late in the day.
An active, hot, and humid pattern will be setting up for Thursday afternoon and through the weekend. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates!