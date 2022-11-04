 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm for your Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Friday morning! We are in for a rollercoaster ride for the next 24-36 hours across the entire WLFI viewing area. A lot to get to in the forecast so… read on!

This morning, we are ramping up wind speeds across the viewing area. Morning lows are mild, running into the mid to upper 50s area-wide with partly to mostly clear skies.

High to mid-level clouds have moved in and will be with us for much of your Friday. Today we should all remain mostly rain free with high temperatures back into the mid to lower 70s. Throughout the day, winds will begin to start gusting up to 30-40 mph out of the south with a constant wind of 10-20 mph.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out further NW of the viewing area as hinted in several hi-res computer models and current radar observations.

For a full look at the weekend forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.

