Partly cloudy today with scattered rain later this afternoon and evening

Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We are waking up to lows back into the lower 30s area-wide with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be increasing throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will be back into the mid to upper 50s.
Scattered rain should start to move in after 3-5 PM this afternoon and should start to clear up around midnight tonight. Expect less than 0.1" of rain.
To track the latest radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
For Friday, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds will clear out for the rest of the day with northwest winds 5-10 mph with sunshine by noon and thereafter. Highs will only be in the lower 50s.
Saturday will be mostly dry with sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds. We'll start off with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s. By the evening, mostly cloudy conditions will increase with rain working in from the south after midnight and lasting through Sunday morning.