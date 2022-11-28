Partly cloudy and cool today with storms likely for Tuesday night

Good Monday morning! Lows temperatures this morning are running the 30s area-wide. With increased cloud cover today, highs will only reach into the mid to lower 40s with south winds 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow, cooler temperatures will occur early as south wind gusts will start to warm us up early. Throughout the day, south wind gusts will get up to 30-40 mph at times with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will get up into the mid to upper 50s to near 60s in our southern counties.
A cold front will cause some pre-frontal showers and a few storms after about 5-7 PM Tuesday evening. Then a thin line of showers/storms will work through after midnight which will be the main cold front. After the front moves through, temperatures plummet fast throughout the day on Wednesday with blustery conditions. Lows will get down to the upper teens on Thursday morning with clear skies.