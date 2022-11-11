November 12, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Latest Information On Any Snowfall & the Overall Trends to the End of December...

Some snow showers Saturday morning to afternoon & evening may result in localized brief dustings/whitening of grass from snow, especially on grassy & elevated surfaces.
Lows of 27-32 are expected tonight with wind chills 18-23, followed by highs tomorrow of 34-38 (wind chills 20s with northwest winds gusting 28-37 mph).
Some clearing is expected tomorrow night with a few lake effect snow showers remaining in the far northeast. Lows of 20-28 are likely.
Sun dominates Sunday with some clouds & 36-41 with northwest wind 10-20 mph.
18-22 is likely Monday morning, followed by increasing clouds, east winds & 38-43.
We need to watch this storm system Tuesday. Potential still exists for phasing or combining of northern system (clipper) & southern system.
Should that completely occur, our potential of impactful accumulating snow will go way up.
Should this happen, snow would tend to arrive after midnight Monday night & last mainly to early afternoon Tuesday, then taper. Some scattered snow showers & flurries would then occur Wednesday.
Lows Monday night run 26-30 with highs Tuesday at 34-36 with east to northeast, then west to northwest winds.
20s Tuesday night should give way to 32-35 Wednesday.
A few flurries & snow showers are possible Thursday.
A wave of snow is possible Friday night with some minor accumulation. It could be more if phasing of northern system & southern system occurs.
Highs will run 31-35 with lows in the 20s.
A few snow showers are possible next weekend, especially in our northeastern counties, with highs only in the 20s to lower 30s with lows in the teens to 20s.
It still looks like a nice warm-up around Thanksgiving with 50s to as high as 61.
Some showers may occur.
Much colder weather will follow with below to well-below normal temperatures to end November & move into early December.
Colder pattern overall will continue for the first half of December. Opportunities for snowfall will also occur.
Continued thoughts center on warm-up for later December with milder trend toward Christmas with rain.
We should turn sharply colder at the end of December & then to start January.
After a break from snow risk for a few weeks, it should ramp up to end December & move into January.
That is all based on the current long-range pattern depicted in model solutions & heavy emphasis on analog (past data of similar years).