Mostly sunny today with rain possible for tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures across the WLFI viewing area are in the upper 20s to the northern portions and mid to lower 30s from Lafayette and southward. Areas of frost will be likely so bundle up before heading outside.
High pressure to our north will keep us mostly sunny for today with highs in the mid to upper 50s to near 60 in some cities, including Lafayette. A light northeasterly wind will be in the forecast for today 5-10 mph.
Thursday morning, temperatures will not be as cold but enough to possibly give way to some frost. Lows will be in the mid to lower 30s with some clear skies. Increasing clouds will be likely throughout the day. Scattered to isolated rain will be likely after 6 PM, especially from Monticello and southeastward. Highs will be in the mid 60s to lower 60s to the north.
Scattered and isolated rain continues into Friday morning. We'll dry up Friday afternoon before an unsettled pattern brings in scattered and isolated rain chances Saturday through next Tuesday. Expect cooler temperatures by Sunday and into the middle of next week.