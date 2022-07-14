Mostly sunny today with rain chances working in for tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! We are going to be seeing a mostly sunny day with highs back in the mid 80s with a light north wind 5-10 mph.
A warm front will start to move northward across the Ohio Valley which will cause a few storms to ride along this Friday afternoon and evening into the WLFI viewing area. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Most of Saturday appears to be warm and muggy with highs around 90. We'll be watching for a cold front to move in Saturday night and into Sunday. This front may slow down and cause a good chance for showers and storms into Sunday.
We clear things out for next week giving way to hot conditions with highs in the 90s with dry weather expected for most of next week.