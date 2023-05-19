Morning sun then rain and storms this afternoon

Happy Friday! Morning temperatures aren't as chilly as yesterday. We are seeing morning lows in the mid 50s area-wide with mostly clear skies. More clouds will work in throughout the morning but dry time and sunshine will be likely for most of the morning hours.
This afternoon, highs will get up into the upper 70s and low 80s around 3 PM. Scattered rain and storms will work in after 2 PM from NW in Newton and Jasper Counties and then work southeast towards Lafayette around 3-4 PM. Then, scattered rain will be likely through 6-8 PM. No severe weather is likely but a few stronger gusts and lightning will be possible. Rainfall amounts may only accumulate to 0.1" to 0.4" of an inch by tonight.
The weekend is in good shape! Saturday morning's lows will be in the upper 40s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunshine. Sunday, we'll start with lows back in the upper 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine.