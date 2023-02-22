Morning storms with periods of heavy rain and thunder for your Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! It's certainly a spring-like start with storms across the WLFI viewing area. To look at radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures will be climbing throughout the rest of the morning and the afternoon into the lower 60s by 5-7 PM this evening. We'll have some storms this morning with the potential of strong wind gusts and pea sized hail.
Another wave of storms may occur around lunchtime. After lunchtime, we will see a lull in the heavy rain. After 5 PM, more widespread rain and storms will begin to work into the viewing area. A few strong wind gusts and small hail may be possible.
The rain will exit this evening leaving sunshine for us on Thursday. Temperatures will rise in the morning Thursday into the upper 50s and then fall after lunchtime with strong WNW winds bringing in cooler air for Friday with highs only in the 30s.