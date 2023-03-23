Morning storms then turning cooler by this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! After some very early storms across the entire WLFI viewing area, scattered and isolated showers and a couple storms remain. To view the latest radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar to track the rain or click, here.
Morning temperatures are in the mid 50s from Lafayette southward and lower 50s to the north. A cold front will move southward this morning and into this afternoon which will give us falling temperatures throughout the day. Along the front this morning, a few isolated storms cannot be ruled out. Once the front passes, only light rain and drizzle will be likely for the rest of the day. By 5 PM, temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Tonight, areas of rain may push back northward across our southern counties. But expect a mostly cloudy Friday with lows in the mid 30s and highs only in the mid 40s with areas of drizzle and light rain. Heavier rain will be back into the forecast Friday night and into Saturday morning. We could see some areas of a rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be back in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks like the best day out of the next 10 days. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s with calm wind.