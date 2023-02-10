Morning clouds and cooler with afternoon sunshine

Happy Friday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the lower 30s area-wide. A NW wind of 10-15 mph will give us wind chills in the lower 20s so be sure to bundle up before heading out!
We are mostly cloudy this morning however by this afternoon we will be experiencing more sunshine as clouds work off to the southeast. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
The upcoming weekend will be mostly calm and sunny! Lows each morning will be in the mid to lower 20s but afternoon highs on Saturday will be back in the lower 40s. Then on Sunday, look for highs in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sun.
Our next best chance for widespread rain works in by next Tuesday night and into Wednesday.