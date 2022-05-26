More scattered rain and storms possible throughout the day

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing a few scattered rain showers this morning. Expect passing showers and storms throughout the day. Some of these storms may produce strong winds and large hail.
Severe weather risk is Marginal (Level 1) for today. Widespread severe storms is not expected but individual cells may become strong to severe.
To track storms you can use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Highs today will top out in the mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We will have a cloudy and soggy day for Friday with scattered to isolated rain showers. Highs will only reach into the mid 60s. The low will finally exit by the evening hours which could give way to some sun late.
The weekend and beyond to next week looks dry and warmer. Our next best chance for rain comes in by Thursday of next week.