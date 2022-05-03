May 3, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rain & Cool Weather Followed by a Big Heat-Up with Much Drier Weather

Rainfall since yesterday evening has totaled 0.50-1.25" over the area.
Severe weather over-performed east & southeast of our area today with tennis ball hail & lots of wind damage over Ohio.
Highs today reached 64-72, but it is CHILLY tonight with temperatures as of 10 p.m. at 44-51 over the viewing area with wind chills as low as the mid 30s!
Highs today:
A cold night is ahead with patchy drizzle for a while, northwest winds turning north to northeast & lows 39-47.
Lots of clouds with north-northeast to northeast winds tomorrow with 52-65 for highs expected.
After 45-51 tomorrow night, 64-68 is expected Thursday with a few isolated showers in the morning, then round of rain in the afternoon.
After the first wave of rain exits Thursday night, heavy rainfall will arrive during the night with a few embedded t'storms.
Lows will run in the 50s.
Widespread, numerous showers & a few t'storms are expected Friday. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
An isolated pea hailer or two is possible.
Highs should run 50s to lower 60s.
Showers should linger Friday night to a chunk of Saturday (mainly before 4 p.m.) with 40s, followed by 50s to 60s Saturday.
An additional 1-2" of rainfall is expected area-wide now to Saturday evening.
How cool we get Saturday night is dependent upon whether we completely clear the skies.
It seems doubtful we will clear a lot. So, I keep with lows at 41-46.
Sunday looks much warmer & partly cloudy with highs 66-73.
A warm front will pass through Sunday night-Monday through midday. A couple isolated showers/t'storms are possible (20%).
Otherwise, winds go south & we heat up Monday to 77-86 northeast to southwest.
Lows Monday night will only drop to 60-65.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny & very warm with highs 84-88.
Lows Tuesday night should only drop to 64-68.
At this point, much if not all of the storm action next week stays northwest of our area.
We will monitor.
It looks very warm to hot & summer-like May 9-17.
You can see the impressive heat building.
This is Tuesday at 1 p.m.:
Check out the temperatures at 1 a.m. on Thursday night of next week! They are still well into the 70s:
Your 7-day forecast shows the warmth:
At this point, the next most widespread soaking (based on the latest forecast information I have) rainfall seen after the end of this week is around May 16 or 17.
There are signs of severe weather outbreak in the Plains, followed by severe weather risk translating eastward into our region:
That system moves on & we cool off:
Looks like we will cool to highs in the 60s & 70s for a time with lows in the 40s:
Looks like the warmth may rebuild significantly after that by May 20.
Severe weather risk should eventually return, followed by another cool-down then a big heat-up with lots of 90s arriving in early June.