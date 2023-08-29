Local Weather History:

Working on this.....
11 nuclear tests were conducted approximately 59 miles northwest of Las Vegas March 17-June 4, 1953. It was referred to as Operation Upshot-Knothole, which was part of a series of such operations from the Pacific to Nevada near 1950 to the early 50s. At times, more than 20,000 soldiers took part in the tests & exercises.
Coincidentally, 1953 was an extremely violent, deadly year for tornadoes with modern-day classifications of F4/5 or EF4/5 on many of the tornadoes that hit that year. The violent tornadoes also tended to hit highly-population areas. It was considered the most violent year for tornadoes at that time since 1917 & still continues to be one of the most violent, deadly tornado years on record.
1953 tornadoes:
The violence occurred in sequences & spurts with March 21-22 & April 8-9 featuring two big Midwest & Mississippi Valley outbreaks, following a mid-March Plains to Lower Midwest outbreak in mid-March over a 3-day period. For example, April 9 featured the long-track, violent, large EF4 that tracked across Warren to Clinton to Tipton counties from Champaign, Illinois, accompanied by hail larger than baseballs (3" in diameter just north of the tornado track).
Late April to early May featured 3 big outbreaks with an especially violent outbreak April 28-May 2.
More frequent, deadly, violent outbreaks occurred May-June.
However, there was a great break in violent action until December, which ended the deadly year on an intense note.
The final big outbreak was a long, sequential outbreak December 1-6. This included 3 EF3s, 1 EF4 & 1 EF5.
More than 400 people were killed Spring to the month of June in 1953 alone with damage reaching +$1 billion for the year (inflation-adjusted).
As a result of such violence & such a death toll, the entire U.S. government weather organization changed with new, intense research on tornadoes & severe weather. The logistics & organization of weather forecasting & warning saw sudden, significant improvements. It was this critical year that led us into the modern-age of weather analysis, tracking & warning.
It also led to questions on nuclear testing.
Of note is the May 25, 1953 blast
May 2, 1982 from the New York Times:
Radiation from a 1953 nuclear bomb test in Nevada fell in the Albany area during a rainstorm several days later and in three days exposed residents to as much as 10 times the normal annual dose, very slightly raising their risk of cancer, according to a Federal study.
The incident came to light recently during a review of bomb test records by the Defense Nuclear Agency, which manages the Defense Department's program that monitors the effects of nuclear weapons tests.
The maximum dose to an individual who was not sheltered by buildings, clothing or terrain in the days following the rainstorm was about 2 rems, according to Lieut. Col. Dale Keller, a spokesman for the agency, who added that ''in reality the doses were probably much lower.'' A rem is a dosage of radiation. The average person living in New York is exposed to two-tenths of a rem per year, or about 14 rems in a lifetime.
The effects of such low levels of radiation are difficult to predict, according to experts in the field. Colonel Keller said studies of the effects of higher levels of radiation that were extrapolated to low levels indicate that a 2-rem exposure to the 500,000 people who lived in the Albany area at the time would produce about 100 additional fatal cases of cancer. About 80,000 of those people would be expected to develop fatal cancers independent of the weapons tests, he said.
