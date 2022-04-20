 Skip to main content
Local Weather History

Working on this

More soon

Sources:

5th & South Laf 1871

Morocco tornado 1912

Flooding 1890 Morgan Co. Indiana. extremely wet 1889-90.  state record in 1890 at Marengo

Indianapolis winter 1889-90 very mild

lack of snow

snow may have prompted photographer to take picture

1892

October snow 1906

Late 1915 Castleton

1917

1930 Spring

Winter 1960

Tippecanoe damage from storm November 1983 

Logansport 1895

Attica 1915

Battle Ground 1960

Boswell Summer 1910

Lafayette 1910

Crawfordsville Summer 1875

Cultivating corn near Fowler 1895

Dayton Summer 1880

Early Spring 1977 with burned evergreen from brutal winter.  Walt-Loblolly pine wiped out on Purdue experimental plantation southeast of Lafayette

Lafayette 1907

Fairgrounds Summer 1907

Farm southern Benton or northern Warren Summer 1900

Lafayette balloon launch August 1859

Went down in Montgomery County (storm?). (Conditions?)

Looking into observations and reconstruction of pattern

Flood of 1958

Flood damage Logansport 1913

Frankfort bricklayers Summer 1903

Greentown February 1905....coldest weather since 1899 & very snowy

Purdue early spring 1910

Happy Hollow Spring 1910

Spring 1910

November 11, 1911 severe weather damage lafayette

Planting corn Wabash County....late May 1957

Peru 1913 flood

Lafayette 1913 flood

