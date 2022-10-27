Local Weather History: The Brutal Start to the 1977-78 Winter & the Hoosier Tragedy It Brought

Working on this..........
Weather is all interconnected in this state, nation & around the world. What impacts on place, impacts another & the domino effect of weather events can lead to war, starvation, economic turmoil, riots, economic booms, prosperity & happiness to unspeakable tragedy. In this examination, we look back at a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the college sports world. Even though it occurred in southwestern Indiana, the events that were indirectly tied to it had ties our own weather here........
If there is one thing that binds us together in Indiana, it is basketball. Go to any rural high school gym on a Friday night & it will be packed with more people than any of the tiny towns dotted in the corn & soybean fields that surround it. The pride & support of our Boilermakers runs through our veins. The rivalries may be intense, but Hoosiers often talk about basketball about as much as the weather. It is a passion that has been in this state since the early beginning of the sport & its state introduction to Crawfordsville in the 1890s.
Any tragedy, especially any involving young people in the sport of basketball cuts to our core.
On dark, very foggy evening of December 13, 1977, a plane with the University of Evansville Aces basketball team, as well as coaching staff, guests & radio announcer crashed, killing all 29 on-board as the plane took off for an away game that was scheduled at Middle Tennessee State. Taking off the present-day Evansville Regional Airport, the plane crashed shortly after it took off in an apparent attempt to turn back & land on Runway 18. The crash occurred just on the edge of the airport property in a ravine.
The sheer pain & devastation of this tragedy permeated through the entire state & nation, not just the Evansville area. It was a deep mourning that hung on through the winter over the state & coincided with the overall deep, deep cold & snow that lasted well into Spring. A winter of hibernation, as one of the worst on record, it lingered as the hurt & sadness of the tragedy. Grieving as a state, an NTSB investigation was launched into the cause of the crash.
The report suggests the most-probable causes of the crash were the plane being too heavily packed with luggage & equipment & became back-heavy & two of the control locks were not removed on the rudder & wings.
Nonetheless, it is increasingly apparent that weather was a major factor in the crash........
First, the flight was substantially delayed by the awful weather with increasingly dense to very dense fog with drizzle & light rain. Second, there is speculation that the continued weather deterioration & pressure to get to the game on-time led to the co-pilot not removing all of the control locks. Thirdly, there is some speculation, the hurried fashion of loading so much equipment to one part of the back end (due to weather-tied time constraints) was the key in the center of gravity being forced to far to the back of the plane. Wake turbulence was reported by the control tower just prior to lift off.
The greatest shear and greatest turbulence would be found at the tops of inversion layers with conditions favorable for strong inversion with the very cold ground still likely partially frozen & the warmth riding in. Winds were only south at 3 mph near the time of the crash with the very dense fog.
According to the National Weather Service (Flying in Fog (weather.gov):
Flying in fog is quite challenging, even for the most experienced of pilots. For pilots that are not as skilled, fog is an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly hazard. Each year, around 440 people are killed due to weather-related aviation accidents including the conditions of low visibilities and ceilings. If you are planning a flight and it’s foggy or will potentially be fog, follow these safety guidlines:
- Get the latest forecasts, advisories and observations to help make your flight safe from NOAA's Aviation Weather Center.
- Consider changing your plans to avoid flying in fog.
- It is imperative that you specifically follow the Federal Aviation Administration mandated guidelines and flight rules for the specific flight category based on visibility and ceiling height. The ability to operate in fog depends on three factors: the capability of the pilot (i.e., instrument rating), the capability of the aircraft, and the capability of the airport. Flight categories are:If you must fly, it is important to know the layout of the airport you are departing from or arriving to, including the length and orientation of the runway, as well as the entire flying area.
- Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) or Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC): Ceilings below 1,000 feet AGL and/or visibility less than 3 miles.
- Marginal Visual Flight Rules (MVFR): Ceilings, 1,000 to 3,000 feet AGL and/or visibility 3 to 5 miles.
- Visual Flight Rules (VFR) or Meteorological Conditions (VMC), MVFR is considered VMC: Ceilings: greater than 3,000 feet AGL and visibility greater than 5 miles
- Be aware of the potential for freezing fog. If temperatures are at or below freezing and fog is present, a thin layer of ice may form on the plane.
- Always file a flight plan.
The extremely wet, muddy conditions, very dense fog & then heavy rainfall, lead to extreme challenges to pinpoint the site of the crash & get to the site of the crash. Recovery of the all of the victims could not be reached until the next due to the highly-challenging weather & soil conditions.
All this said, what led to such rough weather conditions that were seemingly tied to the crash? How is this connected to the extreme 1977-78 winter? How is this all tied back to our weather?
The first half of December 1977 saw record cold.
Early December saw a major winter storm & a near blizzard as the surface low along the Ohio River dropped below 990 mb.
Winds were strong & white-out conditions occurred in our area.
12" of snow were measured at the Purdue Airport in the December 5-6 storm follow by low temperature of -7 on December 7.
