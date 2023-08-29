Local Weather History: Radioactive Rain & Hail Amidst the Nuclear Tests of a Violent Spring to Early Summer 1953

11 nuclear tests were conducted approximately 59 miles northwest of Las Vegas March 17-June 4, 1953. It was referred to as Operation Upshot-Knothole, which was part of a series of such operations from the Pacific to Nevada near 1950 to the early 50s. At times, more than 20,000 soldiers took part in the tests & exercises.
May 25, 1953 test (National Nuclear Security Administration):
Coincidentally, 1953 was an extremely violent, deadly year for tornadoes with modern-day classifications of F4/5 or EF4/5 on many of the tornadoes that hit that year. The violent tornadoes also tended to hit highly-population areas. It was considered the most violent year for tornadoes at that time since 1917 & still continues to be one of the most violent, deadly tornado years on record.
1953 tornadoes:
The violence occurred in sequences & spurts with March 21-22 & April 8-9 featuring two big Midwest & Mississippi Valley outbreaks, following a mid-March Plains to Lower Midwest outbreak in mid-March over a 3-day period. For example, April 9 featured the long-track, violent, large EF4 that tracked across Warren to Clinton to Tipton counties from Champaign, Illinois, accompanied by hail larger than baseballs (3" in diameter just north of the tornado track).
Late April to early May featured 3 big outbreaks with an especially violent outbreak April 28-May 2.
More frequent, deadly, violent outbreaks occurred May-June.
However, there was a great break in violent action until December, which ended the deadly year on an intense note.
The final big outbreak was a long, sequential outbreak December 1-6. This included 3 EF3s, 1 EF4 & 1 EF5.
More than 400 people were killed Spring to the month of June in 1953 alone with damage reaching +$1 billion for the year (inflation-adjusted).
As a result of such violence & such a death toll, the entire U.S. government weather organization changed with new, intense research on tornadoes & severe weather. The logistics & organization of weather forecasting & warning saw sudden, significant improvements. It was this critical year that led us into the modern-age of weather analysis, tracking & warning.
On a side note, this also led to questions on about nuclear testing & whether the frequent nuclear tests were behind the violent weather.
Regardless, the fall-out was more a threat. The potential of fall-out prompted studies following nuclear blasts. Of note is the May 25, 1953 blast & the proceeding severe weather from Ontario & Michigan to D.C. & New York May 26.
It was indeed found that radioactive rain & hail did occur at Albany, New York & in Washington D.C. Other areas likely had the radioactive precipitation, but samples were not tested.
May 2, 1982 in the New York Times article take information from original 1953 story in the paper:
Radiation from a 1953 nuclear bomb test in Nevada fell in the Albany area during a rainstorm several days later and in three days exposed residents to as much as 10 times the normal annual dose, very slightly raising their risk of cancer, according to a Federal study.
The incident came to light recently during a review of bomb test records by the Defense Nuclear Agency, which manages the Defense Department's program that monitors the effects of nuclear weapons tests.
The maximum dose to an individual who was not sheltered by buildings, clothing or terrain in the days following the rainstorm was about 2 rems, according to Lieut. Col. Dale Keller, a spokesman for the agency, who added that ''in reality the doses were probably much lower.'' A rem is a dosage of radiation. The average person living in New York is exposed to two-tenths of a rem per year, or about 14 rems in a lifetime.
The effects of such low levels of radiation are difficult to predict, according to experts in the field. Colonel Keller said studies of the effects of higher levels of radiation that were extrapolated to low levels indicate that a 2-rem exposure to the 500,000 people who lived in the Albany area at the time would produce about 100 additional fatal cases of cancer. About 80,000 of those people would be expected to develop fatal cancers independent of the weapons tests, he said.
Published study in 1954 detailing the radioactive hail in D.C., tied to the May 25 Frenchman Flat Nevada test with the bomb named "Grable".....
You can see the trajectory of the storms on the periphery of the unusually strong, hot upper ridge over the central & southern U.S. Record heat was widespread with our area into the 90s. On the periphery of the hot dome or upper ridge, the radio active fall-out moved northeast, then southeastward with clusters of severe t'storms from Ontario to D.C. & New York with wind, hail & tornadoes.
The wind charts & the trajectory of the fall-out:
What about here in our area? Could some of our rain or hail have been contaminated by all of these nuclear implosions?
Let's dig in.....
We can take May 25-27 first..........
In ECMWF ERA Reanalysis, you can see that the pattern at that time in 1953 looked like July. You can note the record heat underneath the upper ridge.
At the time the radioactivity from the test was embedded in the upper flow, the track of that upper jet was north & northeast of our area with the severe t'storms seen to our north, northeast & east.
Let's take a look at the next bomb test June 4.
June 5 was a hot, muggy day here with a broken line of t'storms in the evening that produced large hail, damaging wind & at two tornadoes in southeastern Michigan (F0 & F2) & some scattered severe gusts in Illinois to our area.
It is plausible there was some radioactivity to the rain as the upper flow was from the testing area & tall t'storms here were able to tap into that & bring it to the surface, like back in May farther east.
After the May 19 test of "Harry", we can see an unseasonably strong, intense upper jet for late May punching into the West. This was key in the May 20-21 violent tornado outbreak from the Great Lakes to the Plains to Canada. F4 tore through Port Huron, Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario killing 7 & injuring 17.
An especially long-track F3 tracked from near Des Moines, Iowa to the Minnesota border.
You can see the other strong upper jet streak exiting the U.S. to the east after producing the May 16-19 outbreak of severe weather (tornadoes, yes, but not as many as the other outbreaks [17]).
Late evening on May 20, 1953 the outbreak Minnesota to Iowa.
We dodged all of this severe weather & storm action (as front & leftovers passes at 6-7 a.m.), but still received some weakening showers & t'storms on the morning of May 21. However, the big outbreak was northeast, east & southeast of us that afternoon-evening. Widespread wind & hail hit Ohio to Kentucky, while the violent tornado action was Michigan-Ontario.
Given the unusually strong upper level winds & tall storms, it would seem likely that a plume of radioactive fall-out occurred in the Midwest.
Look at that very STRONG upper jet! It is literally racing any fall-out eastward from the detonation & testing site in south-central Nevada to the Midwest. The fall-out then gets into the towering storms' rain it to the surface.
This unusually strong upper jet was seen March-June in 1953. It was consistently above normal. 1953 Summer was exiting very weak El Nino in '52-'53 & headed for weak '53-'54 La Nina, so there was no strong drivers there.
It was a very warm Spring & very hot, hot summer, however for the Plains & Midwest.
Look how wavy & blocky the upper jet is May 9, 1953. Luckily, then main air of the strong flow aloft was south of the Nevada test site. Thus, much of the fall-out was contained to the region east of the site.
Nonetheless, that very STRONG upper jet brought the historic tornado outbreak May 9-11. The blocky regime resulted in multi-day outbreak whereby it would equate to modern-day two- or three-day HIGH RISK situation.
This produced the extremely violent Waco F5, 4 F4s, 4 F3s & at least 24 F0s to F2s, but there is evidence for perhaps as many as 32 of those.
144 were killed & nearly 900 injured in the tornadoes.
Blocked by a hot ridge in the East, day after day of damaging winds, large to giant hail & tornadoes hit Minnesota to Texas.
"Simon" deployment on April 25 was followed by the April 28-May 1 tornado sequence.
Highly meriodional flow (very wavy & blocky) on April 25 with our deep upper trough & West ridge kept the fall-out mostly contained.
Note the screaming upper jet racing towards the Plains that was big in the violent tornado sequence. The blockiness once again made it a 3-day event.
We may have seen some fall-out just prior to our April 9, 1953 outbreak in our area, including the long-track, violent F4 Warren through Clinton counties.
Nose of very strong upper jet was racing in at the time "Dixie" was blown up in south-central Nevada.
The nose of that upper jet was in here on April 7 with the wind flow coming from Nevada through the upper trough.
We were getting some showers here with temperatures in the 50s in general isentropic lift with warm advection regime.
By April 8, we were seeing some elevated storms with temperatures 50s here, but 70s south of warm front south of here. This preceded the outbreak.
It is possible there was a degree of fall out here.
To summarize, there were a lot of nuclear tests in south-central Nevada mid-March to start of June 1953. This coincided with unusual amount of violent tornado outbreaks & overall intense severe weather, which some at the time had blamed on these tests. To further this, researchers found radioactive rain & hail from storms in Albany, New York & D.C. after the "Grable" nuke test in late May.
It is entirely plausible that some radioactive rainfall occurred here & it likely occurred in other places, given the trajectory of the upper jet. It was this upper jet that was coincidentally unusually strong & the flow also suddenly extremely wavy & blocky at times in the Spring-early Summer of 1953.
Further research will dig into the origins of such a pattern that bears resemblance to other particularly violent years like 1884, 1886, 1896, 1912, 1917, 1930, 1948, 1949, 1965, 1974 & 2011.
The drivers of so many sequences of long-duration, multi-day violent outbreaks will be exposed in upcoming posts.
