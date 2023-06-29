June 29, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Welcome Rainfall & Severe Weather Risk Ahead....

Rainfall totals from scattered storms in our western & southwestern counties Thursday morning & then the line of storms in the afternoon are below. I overlaid the actual gauge amounts measured atop the Doppler radar estimates.
Check out the incredible rainfall totals in the southwest part of the state! Up to +7" was measured.
T'Storm wind gusts (MPH) measured by wind equipment Thursday afternoon:
Severe weather reports from Thursday:
An isolated storm cannot be ruled out for Friday morning, otherwise it is dry with some patchy fog, light south wind & mid to upper 60s.
Highs of 87-93 are expected for the afternoon with sun, southwest to west wind, heat indices 96-103 & the risk of a cluster of storms for part of the viewing area late afternoon-evening.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe is up for the area with wind, hail, isolated brief weak tornado threat.
Storms are possible Saturday morning & again Saturday evening with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK per Storm Prediction Center.
Wind, isolated hail & brief, weak tornado threat are there.
Some local flash flooding may develop in the heavier storms or storms that train some.
Highs will run in the 86-91 range, it appears with heat indices in the afternoon 92-100.
Showers & storms are likely Sunday with highs in the muggy 80s.
MARGINAL RISK parameters show up with higher risk south & southeast of our area (SLIGHT RISK).
A few scattered showers/storms possible Monday with muggy 80s.
Right now, July 4th looks dry with 80s & partly cloudy skies. It still looks humid, however.
More storms arrive mid to late next week.
It does appear that MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are here Wednesday of next week, but they are more just occasionally MARGINAL late next week.
Highs will run in the humid to muggy 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
We begin to dry out a week from this weekend, but rainfall totals June 30-July 7 may run 2-6".
We will monitor potential tropical depression/storm landfall on the Gulf Coast & deep tropical moisture from Pacific tropical system will help to pump that tropical moisture northward to enhance rainfall.
Above normal rainfall should occur right into late July.
Early August may we wet, but we may have a dry spell for part of August before the rains return again.
Overall, the rains will greatly bust away the drought with the 6-9" deficits for the year.