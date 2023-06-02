 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

June 2, 11:00 PM Weather Forecast Update – A hot weekend ahead, but relief from the 90s is on the way.

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Friday everyone! The viewing area is under an Air Quality Alert for excess ozone and pollutants due to stagnant winds. This will last until Saturday afternoon for our counties in the southern and western parts of the viewing area, but until Saturday evening for our northeastern counties. Saturday will be very hot with temperatures reaching 93. A small surge of moisture may allow for a couple isolated pop up storms Saturday night, but they will be very brief if they manage to fire. Sunday will be warm as well with temperatures reaching 90 and winds breezier.

A cold front is expected to move through Monday night which brings another small chance for rain into the morning hours of Tuesday. This will also bring temperatures in the mid to lower 80s for the rest of the week, giving us a break from the 90s. Our next best chance for rain comes with a system expected next weekend.

Recommended for you