June 2, 11:00 PM Weather Forecast Update – A hot weekend ahead, but relief from the 90s is on the way.

Happy Friday everyone! The viewing area is under an Air Quality Alert for excess ozone and pollutants due to stagnant winds. This will last until Saturday afternoon for our counties in the southern and western parts of the viewing area, but until Saturday evening for our northeastern counties. Saturday will be very hot with temperatures reaching 93. A small surge of moisture may allow for a couple isolated pop up storms Saturday night, but they will be very brief if they manage to fire. Sunday will be warm as well with temperatures reaching 90 and winds breezier.
A cold front is expected to move through Monday night which brings another small chance for rain into the morning hours of Tuesday. This will also bring temperatures in the mid to lower 80s for the rest of the week, giving us a break from the 90s. Our next best chance for rain comes with a system expected next weekend.