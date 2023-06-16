 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

June 16, Friday Night Weather Forecast

  • 0

Happy Friday everyone! It was cooler and cloudier than normal today with temperatures across the viewing area only getting into the mid to lower 70s. The clouds moved out of our area and the hazy sky from the wildfire smoke was revealed.

Tomorrow will be beautiful with temperatures in the lower 80s and a decrease in the smoke thickness. Cloud cover will be spotty but will increase in the early evening hours. Winds will be calm, but this will let pollutants sit and concentrate leading to an air quality alert from midnight Saturday until 11:59PM.

Sunday will be in the upper 80s and mostly sunny. A low pressure system to our south will give us a 20% chance of rain Monday night after a high of 85°. The remainder of the week will give us temperatures near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance of rain comes next Sunday.

