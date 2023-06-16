June 16, Friday Night Weather Forecast

Happy Friday everyone! It was cooler and cloudier than normal today with temperatures across the viewing area only getting into the mid to lower 70s. The clouds moved out of our area and the hazy sky from the wildfire smoke was revealed.
Tomorrow will be beautiful with temperatures in the lower 80s and a decrease in the smoke thickness. Cloud cover will be spotty but will increase in the early evening hours. Winds will be calm, but this will let pollutants sit and concentrate leading to an air quality alert from midnight Saturday until 11:59PM.
Sunday will be in the upper 80s and mostly sunny. A low pressure system to our south will give us a 20% chance of rain Monday night after a high of 85°. The remainder of the week will give us temperatures near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance of rain comes next Sunday.