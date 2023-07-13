July 13, 12 PM Forecast

Thursday: Clouds today have kept our temperatures low, but they will increase as the clouds gradually thin throughout the day getting us to a high of 84.
Friday: The humidity and low nighttime temperatures will give us some patchy fog for the morning commute, but midday we are expected to reach 89° and when you factor in humidity, we'll feel more like the mid 90s. Storms move into the area late.
Saturday: A marginal risk for severe storms is in effect for the area, mostly for morning storms before 11 AM. The early nature of the storms will limit the ability to produce severe weather, and only isolated severe wind gusts are expected at this time. High on Saturday will reach 85°