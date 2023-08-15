Isolated to scattered rain today with partly cloudy skies

Good Tuesday morning! A slightly cooler and less humid start to your day will be likely when you step outside this morning. Lows are in the lower 60s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. We cannot rule out a stray sprinkle or shower throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be gusting from the WNW at about 20-30 mph at times.
Tonight, we will begin to clear out. Lows will be in the lower 50s Wednesday morning with some areas of patchy fog.
Wednesday will be a nice and comfortable day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Scattered to isolated storms look possible for Thursday afternoon/evening but after that, we'll be in for a dry stretch of weather with very warm air by the end of the weekend.