Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon with a quiet weekend ahead

Good Thursday morning! Most of the area will be seeing sunshine this morning with more scattered clouds this afternoon and evening. A cold front will sweep through later this afternoon/evening giving way to low chances of scattered showers especially tonight and early Friday morning.
Highs today will be in the mid to lower 80s with west winds turning more northerly by tonight.
Friday and through the weekend will remain partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front will move through Monday night and into Tuesday giving way to chances for storms. Then our attention turns to the rest of the next week when temperatures will be soaring into the 90s.