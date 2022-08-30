Isolated showers this morning then turning sunny

Good Tuesday morning! Lingering isolated showers will be possible this morning. Many areas picked up 1" to 2" of rainfall over the last 24 hours so standing water on some roadways may be possible.
Morning lows are all in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. More sunshine will be expected later this morning with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and a breezy WNW wind 10-20 mph.
The rest of the week will give us comfortable conditions and sunny skies with warming temperatures through the upcoming holiday weekend.