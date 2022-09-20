Hot and humid for today with plenty of sunshine

Good Tuesday morning! Plan for a hot and humid day. Morning lows are in the in the 50s area-wide with mostly to partly clear skies. Some patchy fog has been noted especially north and east of Lafayette.
This afternoon look for high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and spots. Heat index values could reach the mid 90 so take it easy outside and drink plenty of water.
Wednesday will feature a warm and muggy start with lows in the lower 70s and mid to upper 60s. We'll begin sunny with more clouds expected by the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible later in the day with a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for strong to severe storms. Once the cold front passes, fall-like weather will be likely for the rest of the week and into the weekend!