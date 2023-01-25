Heavy snow will occur this morning and through the afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are seeing deteoriating conditions across the viewing area this morning as heavy bands of snow are moving in. Temperatures will remain at and near freezing all day with wind gusts up to 20-35 mph at times.
Heavy snow will be likely from 7 AM through Midday then scattered and light flurries will be likely after 5 PM this afternoon.
Thursday, a few scattered snow showers and flurries will be likely. Highs will only be in the low 30s and upper 20s with winds 20-30 mph out of the WNW.
Friday, another quick hitting system will give us the potential for another 1" to 1.5" inches of snow.
Regardless, be careful out on the roads for the next couple of days.
