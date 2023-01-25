 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Heavy snow will occur this morning and through the afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are seeing deteoriating conditions across the viewing area this morning as heavy bands of snow are moving in. Temperatures will remain at and near freezing all day with wind gusts up to 20-35 mph at times. 

Heavy snow will be likely from 7 AM through Midday then scattered and light flurries will be likely after 5 PM this afternoon. 

Thursday, a few scattered snow showers and flurries will be likely. Highs will only be in the low 30s and upper 20s with winds 20-30 mph out of the WNW. 

Friday, another quick hitting system will give us the potential for another 1" to 1.5" inches of snow. 

Regardless, be careful out on the roads for the next couple of days. For a look at our Live Interactive Radar, click here

