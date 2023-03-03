Heavy rain and very windy conditions likely for today

Happy Friday morning! As of 5:00 AM this morning, heavy rain is located down in southern Indiana. This rain will work northward into the WLFI viewing area by 7-9 AM this morning. This will be a steady and heavy rain with embedded storms at times, especially at and around the lunchtime hour.
Rainfall totals may reach 2"-3"+ inches of rain by tonight. Temperatures may reach the lower 40s by lunchtime then fall thereafter to the mid 30s by 5 PM tonight. This will cause for a changeover to a very wet snow to fall. Accumulations, if any, will be light and remain to grassy and elevated surfaces. Higher amounts may be possible in Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, and Fulton counties where a Winter Storm Warning is under place from the NWS.
Winds today will be gusting upwards to 40-55+ mph at times from 10 AM to 10 PM tonight. This could cause trees to topple over and cause power outages.
Also, flooding may become a issue on roadways across the WLFI viewing area. NEVER attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
The weekend is in decent shape with partly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and then highs in the mid 50s on Sunday.
