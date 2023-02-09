Heavy rain and a couple storms will be possible this morning then turning very windy

Good Thursday morning! We are currently tracking heavy rain across the WLFI viewing area. To track the rain, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Timing:
8AM to 10 AM - The cold front will begin to work through the viewing area. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s area-wide. A few heavy showers and some storms may become severe with damaging winds being the main threat.
After 10 AM, winds will begin to start ramping up and heavy rain chances begin to taper off. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place for many counties. Wind gusts could easily reach up to 60+ mph between 9 AM to 4 PM today. Be sure to secure any outdoor loose items. Scattered rain throughout the day will also be likely.
We'll cool down the rest of the today with temperatures in the upper 30s by 5-7 PM this evening.