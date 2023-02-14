Getting windy and warmer today with rain chances this afternoon and evening

Good Tuesday morning and Happy Valentine's Day! We are waking up to temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s. We are going to cloud up throughout the morning as well as warm up quickly into the 50s by lunchtime.
A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the WLFI viewing area for sustained winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph at times from this afternoon to Wednesday morning.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s with rain chances starting after lunchtime. We'll see a brief break between 4-6 PM then more heavy/widespread rain works in after that timeframe.
Rain comes to an end Wednesday morning and the sun will come out and warm us up into the low to mid 60s. Our NW counties will see more clouds which may limit their warming.
More rain comes in on Thursday morning and we could end the day with some snow showers.