Getting warmer and humid over the next few days

Good Tuesday evening! We are seeing a mild evening with not as much haze/wildfire smoke in the sky. Tonight, lows will get down into the upper 50s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Light and variable wind will be likely tomorrow turning more southerly by the evening.
Thursday will be hot and humid ahead of our next cold front that will bring in the potential for strong to severe storms. For more information on the upcoming forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.