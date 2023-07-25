Getting hot and humid with storms working in tonight and for tomorrow

Good Tuesday evening! It has been a warm and hazy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, a few showers and storms may be possible after 2 AM and through the morning hours. We’ll have lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s.
We’ll get the sun out tomorrow afternoon which may give us more storms along a boundary. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Areas northeast of Lafayette will have a better chance to see some of the stronger storms. Highs will likely reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
We clear out for Thursday and Friday with sunshine expected on both days. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to lower 90s while Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees.
Storms will be likely for Friday night and through Saturday.