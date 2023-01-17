Getting cooler and windy for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! Our high temperature this morning reached the upper 40s and low 50s around midnight. We will continue to decrease temperatures for the rest of the day. We'll be hovering in the lower 40s for much of the day.
We'll have some sunshine early this morning but by this afternoon, more clouds will be expected to move in giving us overcast conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph at times with sustained wind 10-20 mph. Wind chill values will be in the low 30s to upper 20s.
Rain moves in for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday early morning. We'll have scattered rain Thursday then changing over to some flurries/snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning.