...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Friday, June 23rd Forecast

Happy Friday night everyone! We started out the day with a few sprinkles and we had clouds lingering for the rest of the day. The clouds are starting to clear and will make way for a beautiful but hot Saturday.

We have an air quality alert until midday Saturday because the winds aren't strong enough to move pollutants out of our area. In the afternoon, a system approaching from our west will allow the winds to pick up enough to move most of the pollutants out. We will be mostly sunny throughout the day with thickening clouds late. Temperatures will be in the high 80s to low 90s viewing area wide.

The system to our west will begin impacting us late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. The strength and timing of the storms are very dependent on how the system develops throughout the day tomorrow but if the system does hold up, we are expecting storms to enter our area between 2 to 3 AM Sunday. Our far western counties have the potential to see some severe wind gusts. These storms will deteriorate as they move through our area, exiting around 7AM Sunday. A break in the clouds and strong winds from the south could provide the heat and humidity needed to trigger a second wave of storms Sunday afternoon. The main threat from these storms will also be wind. We will have more updates as we get more data about these storms.