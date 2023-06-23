Friday, June 23rd Forecast

Happy Friday night everyone! We started out the day with a few sprinkles and we had clouds lingering for the rest of the day. The clouds are starting to clear and will make way for a beautiful but hot Saturday.
We have an air quality alert until midday Saturday because the winds aren't strong enough to move pollutants out of our area. In the afternoon, a system approaching from our west will allow the winds to pick up enough to move most of the pollutants out. We will be mostly sunny throughout the day with thickening clouds late. Temperatures will be in the high 80s to low 90s viewing area wide.
The system to our west will begin impacting us late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. The strength and timing of the storms are very dependent on how the system develops throughout the day tomorrow but if the system does hold up, we are expecting storms to enter our area between 2 to 3 AM Sunday. Our far western counties have the potential to see some severe wind gusts. These storms will deteriorate as they move through our area, exiting around 7AM Sunday. A break in the clouds and strong winds from the south could provide the heat and humidity needed to trigger a second wave of storms Sunday afternoon. The main threat from these storms will also be wind. We will have more updates as we get more data about these storms.