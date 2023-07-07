Friday, July 7th Noon Forecast

We had a foggy morning, but it gave way to what is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Mostly sunny today with a high of 86. Clouds will build late as a system approaches from the west.
Early tomorrow morning, rain will begin transitioning over to thunderstorms by daybreak. This early morning convection will help stabilize our environment which will weaken the wave coming later in the day between 4PM and 10PM. Regardless, we are in a marginal risk (level 1/5) with an isolated risk of severe wind and hail. Tomorrow will not be a wash out and will have multiple lull periods, and any severe weather will likely be short lived and very sparse. The high temperature tomorrow is 78, with temperatures being suppressed by the storm activity throughout the day.